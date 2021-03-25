Man shot, killed outside Woodbridge sports bar

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 25-year-old man died from his injuries after being shot in a parking lot outside a Woodbridge sports bar early Thursday morning, Prince William County Police say.

Police say they responded shortly after midnight to Babylon Café, a sports bar and nightclub at 3081 Golansky Boulevard, for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found Kalin Javon Robinson of Stafford suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Robinson was with a group of people in a parking lot outside the business when multiple shots were fired. Robinson was shot multiple times and the group dispersed.

No arrests have been made in the investigation. Police say they are looking to speak with anyone present at the time of the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.