Man shot, killed in Woodbridge home

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 45-year-old man in Woodbridge, Virginia on Monday night.

Stonnie Chavis, 45, of Woodbridge was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home on the 1300 block of E street just before 10 p.m. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. Local residents say the home where the shooting happened has always been a problem for the neighborhood.

“That house has a bad reputation whoever lives there has never been good. Something has always happened,” said Robert Thompson, local resident.

“There was a gathering at the home during the shooting, and at this point we’re attempting to identify those who were present at that gathering to determine if that had any involvement in the incident itself,” said Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.

Detectives are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip.