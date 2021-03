ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Police say a man was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the 200 block of West Glebe Road. Police said the man was shot in the leg, and they are investigating the shooting as a felonious assault.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time. An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.