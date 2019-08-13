Man seriously injured in Manassas shooting

Investigation on what led to the shooting is ongoing

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Manassas on Monday.

Manassas City Police say the incident happened around 6:30 Monday evening on the 8600 block of Liberia Avenue. An officer on patrol was approached by a man suffering from multiple suspected gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but police say he is expected to survive. Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

“Our detectives and our officers currently in this stage of the investigation don’t believe the incident is random. It appears to be isolated at this time,” said Sarah Maroney with Manassas City Police.

No suspect information has been released yet. The investigation is ongoing.