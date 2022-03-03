ARLINTON, Va. (WDVM) — A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced to life in prison for a rape that occurred back in 2018.

Salodus Hicks, 63, was sentenced on Feb. 25 to life in prison plus 12 months on a charge of rape and 12 months on the charge of assault and battery.

The charges come after Hicks was found guilty by an Arlington County jury back in September of last year.

On Sept. 17, 2018, police responded to a report of a rape in the 5500 block of Columbia Pike.

Police learned the victim and Hicks made contact through an online advertisement for massage therapy. At the appointment, Hicks asked for sexual services and proceeded to strangle and rape the victim when she refused.

After the assault, Hicks fled the scene. Police captured Hicks on surveillance video and asked for the public’s assistance to help identify the suspect.

Detectives attempted to execute search and arrest warrants for Hicks on Sept. 26, 2018 at his home in NW Washington, D.C. After a 16-hour barricade, Hicks surrendered and was taken into custody. Once Hicks was arrested, the search warrant led to additional evidence linking Hicks to the rape.

“Mr. Hicks never made any statements about what occurred, but the evidence did all the talking for him,” said Chief Andy Penn in a release from the county. “The persistent investigative work and prosecution led to an ultimate sentence that ensures a sexual predator will never have the opportunity to target another member of our community.”