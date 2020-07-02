Man sentenced for selling heroin to Leesburg resident who died from overdose

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A Florida man who once lived in Northern Virginia has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling the heroin that led to another man’s death by overdose.
33-year-old John Stapleton of Fort Pierce, Florida, received his sentence Wednesday for his role in distributing the heroin that killed a Leesburg man in March of 2016.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a toxicology report found the Leesburg man died of heroin poisoning, and an investigation conducted by local law enforcement connected that heroin to another sample on a person who had obtained it directly from Stapleton.
The DOJ also said Stapleton regularly sold illegal opioids within Loudoun County and the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area.
