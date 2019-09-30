Man says woman lured him to apartment where 3 men assaulted and robbed him

Virginia

All four suspects are being held without bond.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — It only took Prince William County police officers one day to arrest four suspects allegedly involved in a robbery at around 1:30 Monday morning in Woodbridge.

According to police, a 29-year-old man made arrangements to meet a woman at an apartment on Bayside Ave. Once he arrived, police say suspects Malik Wilson, James Rastatter and Isaiah McGriff came out of the apartment, took his wallet and assaulted him.

Police said all three have been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. The woman who lured the victim was identified by police as Desire Warthen and was also arrested. All four suspects are being held without bond.

