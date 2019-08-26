Man, run over by car on sidewalk, dies

Virginia

The victim died at the hospital late last week.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. (WDVM) — A man has died after he was hit while walking on a sidewalk on Columbia Pike near Carlin Springs Rd. on the morning of August 15.

Fairfax County police report the driver was traveling west on Columbia Pike when they swerved to avoid another vehicle. The driver drove onto the sidewalk and hit 39-year-old Solomon Zelelew of the City of Alexandria.

The victim died at the hospital late last week. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories