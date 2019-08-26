Man, run over by car on sidewalk, dies

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The victim died at the hospital late last week.

BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. (WDVM) — A man has died after he was hit while walking on a sidewalk on Columbia Pike near Carlin Springs Rd. on the morning of August 15.

Fairfax County police report the driver was traveling west on Columbia Pike when they swerved to avoid another vehicle. The driver drove onto the sidewalk and hit 39-year-old Solomon Zelelew of the City of Alexandria.

