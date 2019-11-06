Man robs car, makes it only 10 minutes away before arrest

A woman had just gotten into her car when the suspect pulled her door open and demanded her vehicle.

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — According to Fairfax County police, a woman was turning her car on while parked on Random Hills Road when a man allegedly pulled the door open, implied that he had a gun, and demanded she get out of her car.

That’s when police say 29-year-old Victor Jones stole her car and drove about 10 minutes away when officers spotted him. Jones tried to get away, but he was apprehended after he crashed the car. He’s been charged with robbery.