Man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa

Virginia

Nebiyu Ebrahim, 18, facing life in prison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The man accused of killing 16-year-old Jholie Moussa, of Fairfax County, has pleaded guilty.

18-year-old Nebiyu Ebrahim, who was 17 at the time of her murder, admitted to strangling Moussa to death last January.

Moussa was reported missing on January 12, but it wasn’t until weeks later on January 25 when detectives found her body in a wooded area of Woodlawn Park. Moussa’s family members say they’re happy Ebrahim is finally taking responsibility for his actions as they get closer to getting justice for Johlie.

“We’re glad that he was able to own up to his role in taking away somebody we loved so much. So we’re elated to see the process moving along as i mentioned our joy will ultimately come together after the sentencing is passed out and we can totally say we obtained justice all around,” said Veronica Eyenga, Moussa’s aunt. Ebrahim faces life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for September 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.