Man pleads guilty to murder of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The man accused of killing 16-year-old Jholie Moussa, of Fairfax County, has pleaded guilty.

18-year-old Nebiyu Ebrahim, who was 17 at the time of her murder, admitted to strangling Moussa to death last January.

Moussa was reported missing on January 12, but it wasn’t until weeks later on January 25 when detectives found her body in a wooded area of Woodlawn Park. Moussa’s family members say they’re happy Ebrahim is finally taking responsibility for his actions as they get closer to getting justice for Johlie.

“We’re glad that he was able to own up to his role in taking away somebody we loved so much. So we’re elated to see the process moving along as i mentioned our joy will ultimately come together after the sentencing is passed out and we can totally say we obtained justice all around,” said Veronica Eyenga, Moussa’s aunt. Ebrahim faces life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for September 4.