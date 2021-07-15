Man on the run arrested after shooting a 22-year-old man in May

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is behind bars after shooting a 22-year-old man back in May at the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Ct.

The Prince William County Police Department is charging 22-year-old Victor Cornejo with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cornejo and the victim were inside the home, handling a gun when a round discharged and shot the victim in the lower body.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital when the police were notified,” said Master Police Officer Renee Carr. “Following that investigation, officers obtained warrants for the accused and on July 14th he was located and arrested.”

Following the shooting investigation in May, officers obtained arrest warrants and searched for Cornejo. His court date is pending.

