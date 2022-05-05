BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is on the run, after escaping custody of the police at a Virginia jail Wednesday night.

Gary Robert Johnson II (Photo Courtesy of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office)

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook just before 8 p.m. saying that Gary Robert Johnson II escaped the custody of the South Hill Police Department at Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Virginia.

Police describe Johnson as 5-foot 11-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having black eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black joggers, sneakers, a stocking cap, and was wearing his hair in dreads that had been cut.

According to police, Johnson is handcuffed in the front.

Police ask for anyone who sees Johnson to contact Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133.