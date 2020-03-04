Man murdered, suspect in custody in Fairfax County

Police say this is the 2nd homicide in the County this year.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon and Fairfax County Police have taken arrested a suspect.

Police say they found Javon Prather, 24, of Springfield just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Hetle, 52, of Springfield was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second degree murder.

Fairfax County Police Detectives are investigating what led up to the fatal shooting. Police say this is the 2nd homicide in the County this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.