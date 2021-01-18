Man loses both legs after being hit in parking lot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An Alexandria man lost both of his legs after being hit by a drunk driver in a parking lot on Jan. 5.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, was walking across the parking lot at a Kingstowne shopping center when he was hit by Catalin Filipeanu, a 52-year-old Alexandria resident. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he lost both legs as a result of the crash. According to the Alexandria Police Department, he remains in critical but stable condition.

Filipeanu was charged with maiming of another resulting from driving while intoxicated.