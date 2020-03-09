Man killed in Loudoun Co. double shooting

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A double shooting in Loudoun County turned fatal after one victim died of his injuries at a hospital.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Gray from Temple Hills, Md.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the other victim is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies confirm the double shooting happened along Rusty Blackhaw Sq just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers received calls about shots fired in the area, and when LCSO got to the scene, the two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.