Man killed in Loudoun Co. double shooting

Virginia

This story is developing

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A double shooting in Loudoun County turned fatal after one victim died of his injuries at a hospital.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Gray from Temple Hills, Md.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the other victim is still in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies confirm the double shooting happened along Rusty Blackhaw Sq just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers received calls about shots fired in the area, and when LCSO got to the scene, the two victims were found with gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

