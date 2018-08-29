Man jailed on charges of holding a woman against her will Video

WOODSTOCK, Va. - A Shenandoah County man allegedly held a woman against her will and is now in jail without bond.

Elmer Bruce Good Jr. is facing multiple charges including rape by force, abduction, stalking and of domestic assault.

Court documents submitted by the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office show that after the victim refused to have sex with good, he grabbed his knife in an effort to intimidate and force the victim to have sex.

Good is scheduled to appear in Shenandoah County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in September.