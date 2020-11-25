Man is dead after shooting in Herndon

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — The Herndon Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday that took one man’s life.

“So around 2:25 this afternoon HPD received reports of gunshots, shots fired, and one victim lying in the roadway, so detectives and officers arrived at the scene. Rescue was already on the scene administering aid to the victim,” said Lisa Herndon, Public Information Officer, HPD.

The adult male was transferred to Reston Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives have been on the scene of the 1000 block of Queens Court for hours. Authorities have been telling residents there is not an immediate threat to the community as they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

HPD is not yet releasing the name of the victim. This is a developing story that will be updated.

UPDATE: Herndon police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting that occurred on the 1000 block of queens court this afternoon.

Jason Byrd was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim, Julian Rashad Martin, died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Byrd is still being questioned by HPD to determine a motive in the shooting.

If you have any information in relation to shooting, HPD is asking you to call 703-435-6846.