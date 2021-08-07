Man injured after shooting in a Crystal City hotel

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — One man is injured after a shooting took place in a Crystal City hotel Saturday morning.

The Arlington County Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of South Eads St. around 1:40 a.m.

Officers found a man in the parking lot of a hotel with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and police say his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers confirmed multiple shots were fired inside the hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

