Man injured after shooting in a Crystal City hotel

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — One man is injured after a shooting took place in a Crystal City hotel Saturday morning.

The Arlington County Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of South Eads St. around 1:40 a.m.

Officers found a man in the parking lot of a hotel with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and police say his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers confirmed multiple shots were fired inside the hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories