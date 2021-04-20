Man indicted for rape, authorities think there may be more victims

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — A Springfield man was indicted Monday after allegedly raping several women last year between July 7 and August 18.

Drew John Steiner, 58, is believed to have raped multiple women he met on a dating application and filmed them without consent.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the evidence was presented to a grand jury who indicted Steiner on one count of rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of unlawful filming, two counts of abduction with intent to defile and two counts of object sexual penetration.

So far, two women have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted at a home in the 8300 block of Cushing Court in Springfield.

The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Steve Descano, said the crimes alleged in the indictments are horrific and is encouraging anyone with more information to contact police.

“That’s why it’s incredibly important that we’re asking everyone who might have information, to please come forward and reach out to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau,” Descano said.

Anyone with more information or anyone who interacted with Steiner on a dating service should contact the Major Crimes Bureau by calling 703-246-7800 and selecting option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411 or by web here.