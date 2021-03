A close-up photo of police lights by night

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a pick-up truck in a 7-Eleven parking lot Thursday night in Chantilly, Fairfax County Police said.

Police say Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives arrived to investigate the crash shortly after 7 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 14515 Lee Jackson Memorial Higway.

Police said as of 8:30 last night, the man remained hospitalized.