Man identified in fatal Chantilly shooting

On scene at the shooting on May 7th, 2021.

CHANTILLY Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police have identified the deceased in a deadly shooting in Chantilly on Friday morning.

Police identified the man Friday evening as Brian Costanza-Campos, 26, of Herndon. Detectives responded to the fatal shooting at the 4300 block of Chantilly Shopping Center Dr. around 4:41 a.m.

Officers found Costanza-Campos lying in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating to determine what led to the shooting. This is the seventh homicide year to date in the county.