BURKE, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say a man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Burke.

Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Shiplett Boulevard near Draco Street. Shiplett Boulevard is closed between Torrence Street and Andromeda Drive. Police ask commuters to find another route.

An investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.