Man hit by a train in downtown Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — According to officials, a 38-year-old man laid down on railroad tracks and was hit by a train in downtown Manassas the night of October 13th.

Police arrived at 9490 West Street for the report of someone that was hit by a train. Witnesses told police they could see an object on the tracks near the Grant Avenue Overpass and that the train attempted to apply the emergency breaks according to police.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries according to officials and this remains an active investigation.