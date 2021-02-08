Man found shot dead in Dumfries Sunday night

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — A 20-year-old man was found shot dead in a vehicle in Dumfries Sunday night, according to Prince William County Police.

Police say officers responded around 6 p.m. to the 17100 block of Shell Cast Loop, near the Southbridge Plaza Shopping Center, to investigate a 911 hangup. Upon arrival, police say they found Dominick Moye of Dumfries unresponsive in a car.

Moye was found to have been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say homicide detectives are investigating to determine what lead up to the incident. No arrests have been made.

There is no further information at this time.