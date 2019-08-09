Man found guilty for killing wife, shooting self in cover-up

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Laszlo Pentek was convicted of first degree murder Friday morning for shooting himself in January of 2017 to cover up his wife’s murder. Donna Pentek was 51 when she was killed.

Prosecutors say, while a gun was found in Donna’s hand, the bullet that killed her could not have been self-inflicted. A second gun was found in the tub with a bleeding and unconscious Laszlo, where his 13-year-old daughter found him when she came home the evening of the murder.