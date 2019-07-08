Man found at truck stop with stab wounds

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Early Sunday morning, a man was found at the Olde Stone Truck Stop in Clearbrook, Va. with stab wounds.

When Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, the 35-year-old male gave few details about what happened and would not state the name of the suspect involved. The victim told deputies he was stabbed at another location before making his way to the Olde Stone Truck Stop.

Deputies say the store clerk did not witness the assault and the victim was transported to Winchester Medical Center.