Man fatally shoots would-be robbery suspect outside Pentagon City Mall

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Police believe an attempted robbery resulted in a fatal shooting at the Pentagon City Mall.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive just before 2 p.m. Monday. A preliminary investigation indicates that a man was inside his car in the parking lot near Macy’s. An armed masked approached him and demanded his cellphone. A struggle ensued, and the gun went off, severely injuring the would-be robbery suspect who later died at the hospital.

“The deceased subject, in this case, is the individual who was masked and armed with a firearm when he approached the second subject in his vehicle,” said Kirby Clark, spokesperson for Arlington County Police Department.

Currently, police are not releasing the identity of either of the men involved. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.