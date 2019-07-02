Man fatally shoots would-be robbery suspect outside Pentagon City Mall

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Police believe an attempted robbery resulted in a fatal shooting at the Pentagon City Mall.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Army Navy Drive just before 2 p.m. Monday. A preliminary investigation indicates that a man was inside his car in the parking lot near Macy’s. An armed masked approached him and demanded his cellphone. A struggle ensued, and the gun went off, severely injuring the would-be robbery suspect who later died at the hospital.

“The deceased subject, in this case, is the individual who was masked and armed with a firearm when he approached the second subject in his vehicle,” said Kirby Clark, spokesperson for Arlington County Police Department.

Currently, police are not releasing the identity of either of the men involved. No charges have been filed at this time.