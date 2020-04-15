Man faces five felony charges after overnight fire

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — A Herndon man is facing five felony charges after an overnight fire destroyed a family home and left one injured on Friday.

The Fairfax County Police Department says officers arrived minutes before 4 a.m. to a house already engulfed by flames. That’s when officers encountered Rogerio Ribeiro, 52, attempting to leave the scene in a car. Ribeiro pointed a gun at the officers but was then safely disarmed.

Police say Ribeiro was charged with arson and setting fire to damage another’s property. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.