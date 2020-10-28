Man exposes himself to Sterling jogger

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun Police are investigating a report of indecent exposure after a woman was followed and sexually harassed while jogging yesterday in Sterling.

The suspect followed the woman on the 2000 block of Cascades Parkway – when she turned around the man exposed himself, police said. The woman screamed and the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Police say the man was described as a black male in his mid-twenties standing at 5’11”. He was reported to be wearing large silver earrings, a black long-sleeved shirt, and black shorts.

This incident remains under investigation, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.