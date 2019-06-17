Man drowns in a pool at the Oxford House in McLean

Virginia

The house is called the Oxford House, a place for recovering drug addicts.

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM)– The Fairfax County Police were called to the 1100 block of Pine Hill Road in McLean, Virginia, Saturday after hearing of reports of a drowning.

When police arrived to the scene they found a man who lived at the house dead from drowning in the backyard pool. Neighboors told WDVM the house is called the Oxford House, which is a home for helping drug addicts recover, and getting the proper treatment they need.


The Fairfax County Police have not yet released the identity of the victim and they are still investigating the death.

