Man dies in Route 340 crash in Clarke County

Crash occurred south of Annfield Road

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday night on Route 340 south of Annfield Road.

A Honda Accord was traveling south when the car crossed over the center-line and collided head-on with a northbound Chevy Silverado. The driver of the Honda, Jeffrey A. Woodward, 33, of White Post died on the scene.

The driver of the Chevy was a 58-year-old man from Purcellville who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

