Man dies in police pursuit in Frederick County, Virginia

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – A man is dead after attempting to evade police in Frederick County, Virginia. Kondwani Rogers was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly on U.S. Route 11 North in the vicinity of Welltown Road before merging southbound along Virginia State Route 37. Deputy R. W. Marcelle sped up without engaging his emergency lights or sirens. It was estimated that the vehicle was going well above 100 mph before slowing to exit off the highway.

The deputy planned to stop the vehicle near a gas station in Sunnyside, Virginia. Still, once the light turned green, the vehicle made a left turning south and quickly accelerated onto U.S. 522, approaching the City of Winchester. The evading car created distance between himself and the deputy as the highway converged from a four-lane divided highway into a two-lane non-divided road.

During the transition, the vehicle’s momentum caused it to cross the center line and side-swiped another vehicle. The vehicle then hit a second car head-on as it continued to travel on the left-hand side of the road. The additional responding deputies could not reach the evading driver due to the condition and positioning of the vehicle.

When Fire and EMS crews arrived, they begin to unpin the trapped driver. Once access was made, it was determined that Rogers did not survive. The driver of the other car that was struck head-on was transported to Winchester Medical Center and underwent surgery for fractures and injuries sustained in the crash. The driver that was sideswiped refused treatment.

The roadway was shut down for six hours during the investigation and was deemed the second major crash at the location within the past 10 days.