Man dies in motorcycle collision in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say a motorcycle collision in Manassas Thursday night killed a Gainesville man.

Police responded to the collision at 6:05 p.m. on Prince William Parkway at Hynson Drive. Police say Kinlaw David Stephens III, 44, was traveling east on the Parkway on a Kawasaki motorcycle when he lost control, running off the left side of the roadway, through a grassy center median, and eventually striking a Jeep traveling in the westbound lanes.

Police say Stephens, who was wearing a helmet, was separated from the motorcycle in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

The crash is under investigation and there are no further details at this time.