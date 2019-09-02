Man dies in motorcycle accident on I-95 near Occoquan

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Prince William County that left one person dead.

The crash happened just after 7:30 on Sunday night. Police say based on witness accounts, a motorcycle was weaving in and out of traffic while going southbound on I-95 near exit 160. At some point the motorcycle crashed into a car and the impact of the crash ejected the motorcyclist from the bike. The man driving the bike died at the scene.

The driver and passengers of the car were not injured. The crash is still under investigation.