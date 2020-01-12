Man dies in Leesburg following fatal car crash

The incident happened near Leesburg on Harmony Church road near Peal Lane

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly car crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

The incident happened near Leesburg on Harmony Church Road near Peal Lane. Officials say the victim was traveling eastbound on Harmony Road when the vehicle entered the opposite lane and drove into a oncoming vehicle.

The driver died at the scene and the person hit was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

This crash still remains under investigation.