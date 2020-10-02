Man dies in jail cell awaiting sentence

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County Police Department confirmed Darryl Beckton, 46, died Thursday in his cell at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

ACPD stated Beckton was found unconscious at 4:17 p.m. Deputies and medical staff immediately began to resuscitate Beckton before Arlington Fire and Rescue units arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:48 p.m.

Beckton was arrested on September 29, charged with probation violation, and was awaiting his court hearing.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducted to determine his cause of death. ACPD is currently investigating.