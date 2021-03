Merrifield, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say a man died after a single-vehicle crash in Merrifield early Monday morning.

Police responded to the crash shortly before 6 a.m. at Arlington Boulevard and Javier Road. A man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.

The west lanes of Arlington Boulevard were temporarily closed for investigation. They are now open.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.