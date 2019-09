Police called to investigate a shooting just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning

DUMFRIES, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Dumfries.

The Prince William County Police Department were called to Chesapeake Drive to investigate a shooting just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police found a man shot in the roadway.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

This story is developing.