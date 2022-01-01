Man dies after while crossing street in hit and run

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is investigating a fatal hit and run that killed a pedestrian in McLean on Thursday night.

Police said 74-year-old Filadelfia Marquez, of Annandale, was crossing Chain Bridge Road when he was hit by a 2010 Toyota Camry.

Marquez was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Marquez was not walking in a crosswalk at the time of the accident and police said speed and alcohol don’t appear to be reasons for the accident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131