Man dies after shooting at Falls Church night club

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A man has died after he was shot at a night club in Falls Church.
Falls Church Police said they responded to a call at the Diva Lounge on Wilson Blvd. around 12:05 a.m. Friday. When police and medics arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Witnesses told detectives that the suspect ran away. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s with dark hair. He was wearing black shirts and blue polo shirt at the time.
No arrests have been made at this point. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (703) 248-5165.
