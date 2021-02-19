Man dies after car fire in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital after a vehicle fire Friday morning, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said they were on the scene on the 5800 block of Old Centreville Road as of 8:40 a.m. Initial evidence leads police to believe the fire was not the result of a crash, and no other cars are involved.

The fire is under investigation. It is unclear if anyone else was injured or involved.