Man dies after car fire in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital after a vehicle fire Friday morning, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said they were on the scene on the 5800 block of Old Centreville Road as of 8:40 a.m. Initial evidence leads police to believe the fire was not the result of a crash, and no other cars are involved.

The fire is under investigation. It is unclear if anyone else was injured or involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

