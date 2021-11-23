Man dead following workplace accident

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A workplace accident in a Fairfax Home Depot in the early hours of Tuesday left one man dead.

43-year-old Paul Gato of Woodbridge was trapped underneath a forklift that had fallen on its side. First responders found him under the forklift and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Detectives think he was operating the forklift to unload a delivery truck when the forklift fell. The driver heard the crash and called first responders after seeing Gato under the forklift.

Police are continuing to investigate this and determine the cause of death.