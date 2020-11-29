Man dead after shooting in Woodbridge

The victims identify has not been released

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a shooting in Woodbridge.

Prince William County Police responded to the 4,000-block of Westwind Drive just after 6 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Witnesses told police that a large group of people was gathered above the area where shots were fired. The gathering then dispersed shortly afterward.

Police say they were notified of an adult male brought to a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate what led up to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The victims identify has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or online at www.pwcgov.org/policetip.