Fairfax Police on are scene of a homicide investigation Monday

What lead up to shooting and who exactly is involved remains under investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a shooting at Kings Garden Apartments.

Detectives responded to the 6300 block of South Kings Highway just before 8 p.m. Monday.

The scene of the homicide in the 6300 block of S. Kings Hwy is contained to the front parking lot of Kings Garden apartments. Detectives are processing evidence and following up on leads. No suspect info available at this time. Anyone w/info is asked to call 703-691-2131. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/L9uQCSKhWQ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 8, 2020

Detectives are still on the scene gathering evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.