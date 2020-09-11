Man dead after shooting at Falls Church night club

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Diva Lounge in Falls Church, VA (Christy Matino/WDVM)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A man has died after he was shot at a night club in Falls Church.

Falls Church Police said they responded to a call at the Diva Lounge on Wilson Blvd. around 12:05 a.m. Friday. When police and medics arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told detectives that the suspect ran away. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s with dark hair. He was wearing black shirts and blue polo shirt at the time.

No arrests have been made at this point. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (703) 248-5165.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories