WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man is being held without bond after he allegedly struck a family member in the head and face while in her car. The victim continued to drive and the accused, 32-year-old Joshua Gerard, got out of the vehicle at an intersection and fled on foot.

He was located four days later and charged with unlawful wounding and possession of marijuana.