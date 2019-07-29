Man charged with sexual battery after touching 16-year-old Dunkin Donuts employee

BRISTOW, Va. (WDVM) — A Manassas man has been charged with sexual battery after he allegedly inappropriately touched a 16-year-old employee at a Dunkin Donuts in Bristow. No injuries were reported.

The victim was reportedly cleaning a bathroom with another employee at around 6:30 in the morning on July 25.

Kalpeshkumar Patel, 55, was arrested shortly after. Prince William County police report he’s been released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.