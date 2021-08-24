Man charged with murder of mother, sister in Fairfax County double homicide

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after a double homicide in Burke this past week.

Police Chief Kevin Davis announced in a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon that Bradley Lister, 33, killed his mother, Susan Lister, 67, and sister Amber Curry, 41. Detectives say the victims were shot at close range.

Lister is a two-time felon out on pre-trial release for an assault charge.

His mother and sister were found dead by detectives on Friday, after Lister’s sister called police to do a wellness check on the family.

The two bodies were found in a bathroom of a home on the 6100 block of Eagle Landing Rd. in Burke, Va. Detectives learned Lister killed the victims on Aug. 17th before fleeing the area.

Police say they worked closely with local law enforcement officials to locate Lister in Baltimore. He was arrested on Monday night and is awaiting extradition.

Now, police are searching for unaccounted firearms that they believe Lister took from the home.



“When he fled the home several days after the murder, we believe he took several firearms from the house with him that are still unaccounted for,” said FCPD Chief Kevin Davis.

Police are still searching for a motive.

This is the fourth time in Fairfax County in 2021 where a parent or sibling has been killed by a son or brother. Police say they are investigating this “disturbing” trend.