Man charged with murder after stabbing at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a homicide incident in Alexandria on Saturday.

Rakibul Fakir, 33, was arrested after remaining at the scene until police took him into custody without incident.

The victim, Abiy Zemene, 29, from Silver Spring, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrived at a BJ’s Wholesale Club on S Van Dorn Street around 7:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing. Police found Zemene with trauma to his upper body. Officials say the victim and subject were known to each other.

The investigation is still ongoing.