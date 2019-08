63-year-old Zelalem Abedj was found dead at around 1:30 in the morning on Tuesday

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old has been charged with the murder of his mother after she fell from an upper floor of the Embassy Suites hotel in Arlington.

63-year-old Zelalem Abedj was found dead at around 1:30 in the morning on Tuesday. Police say she fell from an upper floor into the lobby area.

Tebebe Makonnen will appear in court in September. He is being held without bond.